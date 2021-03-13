Mormon leader says family donation to Biden was ‘oversight’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A top leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says political donations made in his name to several Democratic candidates including President Joe Biden, that violate the faith’s political neutrality rules were done by his family. Dieter Uchtdorf said in a statement provided by church officials Friday that he knows church rules and regrets the “oversight” of contributions from an online family account. Church rules say full-time church leaders and their spouses should not give political donations. The fact that Uchtdorf’s family donated to Democratic candidates is somewhat surprising because most members of the faith known widely as the Mormon church lean Republican.