Norfolk St. beats Morgan St., back in NCAAs after nine years

5:53 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant scored 17 points and Kashaun Hicks added 14, including a pair of clinching dunks, as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 71-63 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid in nine years. Bryant scored 10 straight points in a run that gave the Spartans a double-figures lead that eventually reached 16 points and lasted until there were three minutes remaining. The Bears got as close as six before Hicks sandwiched a pair of dunks around Morgan State’s final bucket to ensure the Spartans’ seventh straight win. De’Torrion Ware lead Morgan State with 16 points.

Associated Press

