Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police have detained about 200 people participating in a forum of independent members of municipal councils. Police showed up at the gathering shortly after it opened on Saturday and said everyone present would be detained for taking part in an event organized by an “undesirable” organization. A 2015 law introduced criminal punishment for membership in “undesirable” organizations. The Russian government has used the law to ban about 30 groups. An independent arrest monitoring group posted a list of more than 180 people who were detained. A politician who helped organize the event said from inside a police van that authorities hope to scare people away from engaging in politics.