Police search for suspect in shooting of mother and daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S Marshals and Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a mother and her daughter. Alicia Hereford, 52, and Morgan Bazemore, 23, were shot about midnight Friday near the Huntersville Community Center in Norfolk. In a news release Saturday, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service said Kenyatta Ferrell Jones, 27, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The Marshals Service said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.