Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County def. Cumberland, forfeit
Centreville 48, Oakton 6
Freedom (W) 35, Woodbridge 6
Galax 7, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Glenvar 34, Floyd County 0
Goochland 14, Liberty-Bealeton 12
Graham 48, Marion 3
Grayson County 41, Auburn 13
Grundy 48, Hurley 0
Lafayette 42, Warhill 0
Liberty Christian 36, William Fleming 6
Page County 45, Bath County 6
Parry McCluer 52, Covington 34
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Honaker 13
Phoebus 23, Hampton 12
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 6
Tazewell 21, Richlands 19
Union 33, John Battle 12
Unity Reed High Schoo 33, Osbourn Park 7
Woodgrove 45, Riverside 21
Yorktown 27, Washington-Lee 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hopewell vs. Petersburg, ccd.
Menchville vs. Gloucester, ccd.
