Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

11:46 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 84, Union Grant 59

Braxton County 77, Frankfort 56

Bridgeport 72, Preston 51

Buckhannon-Upshur 65, Parkersburg South 62

Cabell Midland 79, Spring Valley 53

Charleston Catholic 45, Ravenswood 33

East Fairmont 62, Fairmont Senior 58

Grafton 82, Gilmer County 34

Hampshire 50, Petersburg 39

Harman 80, Hundred 23

Huntington 65, Greenbrier East 60

James Monroe 78, Richwood 47

Madonna 49, Weir 35

Magnolia 71, Linsly 66

Nitro 54, St. Albans 51

North Marion 84, Elkins 59

PikeView 65, Summers County 29

Princeton 59, Riverside 43

Roane County 72, Parkersburg Catholic 41

Robert C. Byrd 69, Morgantown 56

Scott 53, Ripley 46

South Charleston 51, Logan 44

St. Marys 60, Ritchie County 40

University 83, Greater Beckley Christian 62

University 83, Woodrow Wilson 62

Winfield 64, Hurricane 45

Wyoming East 60, Bluefield 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 57, Nitro 53

Frankfort 77, Spring Mills 52

George Washington 76, Greenbrier East 52

Hannan 47, Richwood 35

Hundred 54, Tygarts Valley 51

Lincoln County 69, Point Pleasant 23

Linsly 53, Wheeling Central 36

Logan 69, Scott 46

Midland Trail 47, Shady Spring 28

Mingo Central 59, Westside 43

Oak Glen 70, Madonna 58

Parkersburg 62, Parkersburg South 51

Pendleton County 57, Moorefield 44

Pocahontas County 48, Greenbrier West 17

Tolsia 50, Greenup Co., Ky. 45

Wayne 58, Ripley 39

Wheeling Park 76, Buckhannon-Upshur 59

Woodrow Wilson 65, Wyoming East 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content