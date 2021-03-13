Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 84, Union Grant 59
Braxton County 77, Frankfort 56
Bridgeport 72, Preston 51
Buckhannon-Upshur 65, Parkersburg South 62
Cabell Midland 79, Spring Valley 53
Charleston Catholic 45, Ravenswood 33
East Fairmont 62, Fairmont Senior 58
Grafton 82, Gilmer County 34
Hampshire 50, Petersburg 39
Harman 80, Hundred 23
Huntington 65, Greenbrier East 60
James Monroe 78, Richwood 47
Madonna 49, Weir 35
Magnolia 71, Linsly 66
Nitro 54, St. Albans 51
North Marion 84, Elkins 59
PikeView 65, Summers County 29
Princeton 59, Riverside 43
Roane County 72, Parkersburg Catholic 41
Robert C. Byrd 69, Morgantown 56
Scott 53, Ripley 46
South Charleston 51, Logan 44
St. Marys 60, Ritchie County 40
University 83, Greater Beckley Christian 62
University 83, Woodrow Wilson 62
Winfield 64, Hurricane 45
Wyoming East 60, Bluefield 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 57, Nitro 53
Frankfort 77, Spring Mills 52
George Washington 76, Greenbrier East 52
Hannan 47, Richwood 35
Hundred 54, Tygarts Valley 51
Lincoln County 69, Point Pleasant 23
Linsly 53, Wheeling Central 36
Logan 69, Scott 46
Midland Trail 47, Shady Spring 28
Mingo Central 59, Westside 43
Oak Glen 70, Madonna 58
Parkersburg 62, Parkersburg South 51
Pendleton County 57, Moorefield 44
Pocahontas County 48, Greenbrier West 17
Tolsia 50, Greenup Co., Ky. 45
Wayne 58, Ripley 39
Wheeling Park 76, Buckhannon-Upshur 59
Woodrow Wilson 65, Wyoming East 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/