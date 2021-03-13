Seasonable conditions to close out the weekend, with lingering clouds

BE SURE TO SET YOUR CLOCKS FORWARD BEFORE GOING TO SLEEP TONIGHT AS DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME BEGINS.

We are dealing with plenty of high clouds Saturday evening and that will continue to be the case into the overnight hours. This is as a frontal boundary has stalled just to our south.

Luckily, we are mainly dry, with a few stray showers trying to creep into our southern counties, mainly south of Route 460.

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions into Saturday night, with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Sunday will look very similar to the conditions we saw for the first half of the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with a few peaks of sun here and there throughout the day.

Temperatures will be right around average into Sunday afternoon, with highs getting into the low-mid 50s. Other than the clouds, Sunday will be a great day to get outdoors. We will be mainly dry, with a slim chance of a stray shower along our southern counties.

However, we are tracking a stronger low pressure system that will cross the region for Monday. Expect clouds to thicken into Sunday night and Monday morning.





We will see scattered rain showers and even the possibility of a light wintry mix throughout the day on Monday and into Monday night. We will be cooler for Monday, with highs only in the 40s. We could see a few slick spots into Monday night and Tuesday morning.

