Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nobody, it seems, wants to keep the security fence around the U.S. Capitol anymore — except the police who fought off the horrific mob attack on Jan. 6. Lawmakers call the razor-topped fencing “ghastly.” That, along with armed National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol for two more months, is raising questions from lawmakers. Some say it’s too much security, not at all representative of the world’s leading icon of democracy. Others privately admit they appreciate the protection after the pro-Trump mob laid siege to the building. One option is a mobile, retractable fence recommended in a security review.