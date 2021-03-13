Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia launched its vaccination campaign on Saturday, four days after receiving the first 30,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. First up for a shot in the arm in the North African country were health care workers, soldiers and security officers, plus people over 65 and people with chronic health problems. Mehrzia El Hammami, a 54-year-old nursing supervisor at Bardo Hospital, was the first person to be inoculated. The opening round of vaccinations was held in a field hospital set up in a sports complex in the El Mensah district of Tunis, the capital.