Two dead, others injured in overnight shooting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say two people were killed and several others were injured in an early-morning shooting. Henrico County police said they received several emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Richmond Raceway. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police found people in a parking lot, including several who were injured. Police said two men died as a result of their injuries. They said additional victims are being treated at area hospitals.