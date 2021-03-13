Virginia High School Football Round-Up: Week 3

(WVVA)- The VHSL High School football regular season is officially halfway done, and Week 3 had results of historic proportions.

For the first time since 2003, the Tazewell Bulldogs beat the Richlands Blue Tornado in the Backyard Brawl 21-19.

On the road, the Graham G-Men remained undefeated with a 48-9 win over Marion.

Next week, Graham is on the road at Virginia High School on March 20th, Richlands has another home game that day as well taking on Marion, and on Monday, March 22nd, Tazewell will get a crack at Graham at Mitchell Stadium.