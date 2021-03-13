Virginia man killed in car crash during police pursuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday after his car was hit by another vehicle fleeing from the police. Portsmouth police attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Saturday morning because the driver, Cara Elliott, was wanted on several violations. State police said in a news release that Elliott refused to stop and Portsmouth police began a pursuit. Elliott drove through an intersection and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200. State police said the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Calvin Coolidge Majette III, of Portsmouth. A female passenger in his car was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. State police said Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.