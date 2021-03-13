Winters late 3s send NC A&T women to NCAA over Howard 59-57

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Deja Winters hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 3 seconds to play, lifting North Carolina A&M into the NCAA Tournament with a 59-57 win over Howard in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship game. Following a Winters 3 with 49.8 seconds to play that made it a one-point game, the teams swapped critical turnovers in the last 21 seconds. The Aggies were forced to foul, sending Iyanna Warren, whose two free throws at 1:18 made it a two possession game, to the line with 11.1 seconds left. After Warren missed both free throws, Chanin Scott grabbed the rebound and Jasmen Walton found Winters in the corner for a contested winner.