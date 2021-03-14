AP Interview: Minister says Afghan forces can hold their own

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s interior minister says Afghan troops can hold their ground even if U.S. troops withdraw, challenging a U.S. warning predicting a withdrawal would yield quick territorial gains to the Taliban. Masoud Andarabi’s comments in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press were the first government reaction to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning issued last weekend in a sharply worded letter to Afghanistan’s President. Washington is reviewing a deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban over a year ago that calls for the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops by May 1. Andarabi says Afghan troops would likely suffer losses without U.S. air support.