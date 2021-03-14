Baylor beats West Virginia 76-50 for Big 12 crown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament.It is the ninth Big 12 Championship in the last 10 tournaments for top-seeded Baylor (25-2). Dijonai Carrington added 14 and Moon Ursin had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bears won their 17th straight game. Kirsten Deans scored 15 and Kysre Gondrezick had 13 for West Virginia, which was trying to win their second Big 12 Tournament in the last four years.