Bell leads No. 24 FGCU women to A-Sun title again

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kierstan Bell scored 30 points and 24th-ranked Florida Gulf Coast continued its dominance of the Atlantic Sun Conference with an 84-62 win over Liberty in the tournament championship game, sending the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time. FGCU, established in 1991 and a Division I member since 2011, won its 25th straight game, its 11th league title and seventh tournament championship, improving to 8-0 against Liberty. Bell, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State hit six 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds, had seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Emily Lytle’s 25 points and nine rebounds paced the second-seeded Flames.