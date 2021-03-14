Clouds increase and thicken into the overnight hours, precipitation builds back in for Monday

Other than the clouds, Sunday was not too bad of a day to take things outdoors. Temperatures were in the 50s for most and the extra hours of daylight into the afternoon and evening will allow for more time to take advantage of the seasonable weather.

A stalled frontal boundary does remain to our south this evening, so that is why we are continuing to see the clouds and even a few stray showers along and south of Route 460. Mainly across our southwestern Virginia counties.

We are tracking a large low pressure system that will work into the viewing area beginning tonight and throughout the day on Monday.

Anticipate mid and high level clouds to increase and thicken into the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the 30s, with stray showers remaining a possibility into Sunday night. Most of the viewing area likely stay dry into Monday morning.

Low pressure approaches the region to start the work week, which means Monday will be a tad unsettled. We will start the day off with plenty of clouds and a few spotty showers throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to climb Monday, with highs likely staying in the 40s throughout the day.





The better chance for rain will come into late afternoon and evening hours Monday. It may be cold enough along our highest elevations for a few pockets for light freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and Monday night.

We do not expect more than a glaze of ice along those higher elevations or elevated surfaces, but there could be a few icy and slick spots into Tuesday morning.

We will be in the 30s and 40s Monday night, with occasional rain and light freezing rain (highest elevations) continuing into Tuesday morning. We will be drier into Tuesday afternoon, with a few spotty showers sticking around. Temperatures should warm near 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

We are tracking more shower chances and even the chance for some spring-like thunderstorms into mid-week. All the details in your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA News.