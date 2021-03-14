Daylight savings time brings first yearly reminder to check smoke detectors

(WVVA) - As clocks sprang forward early Sunday morning at 2am. Most clocks and phones actually adjusted to the time change automatically.

However, something you should always do during the two time changes of the year is check your smoke detectors in your homes and businesses. This includes replacing the batteries of each detector and pressing the test button to make sure it is working effectively. Most machines use 9-volt batteries.

Firefighters say doing these simple steps two times of the year can save lives.

"That is your only early warning device if there is a fire or if you have a (carbon monoxide) monitor in your house. I mean that is what tells that you need to wake up if your asleep or that you need to get out." Brandon Meadows, Firefighter at the Princeton City Fire Department

Meadows added that the sensor in smoke detectors typically becomes less effective after ten years, which means after ten years of having your smoke detector, you should replace it completely.