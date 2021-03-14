Former Hokies Star Pitcher helping Next Generation

TAZEWELL V.a (WVVA)- Back in 2007, Angela Tincher was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year for the Virginia Tech Hokies Softball team.

These days, she spends her time helping usher in the next great generation of ballplayers. Tincher hosted an all-day pitching clinic at No Off-Season in Tazewell on Sunday. Young softball pitcher came from as close as Tazewell to as far as Tennessee to get critiqued by the former Hokies ace. But to Tincher, the clinic was all about giving back to the next era.

"It's great to just keep working with young students. It's obviously a sport that did a lot for me and did a lot for me in my life so I enjoy working with it in another capacity, said Tincher. "Just seeing a new 'lightbulb moment' for somebody when something clicks, even if it's something small or something big, it's fun to see someone really learn anything. I think it can apply to so much more things than just softball."