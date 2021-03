ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor is ruling out a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he and his family have discussed vying for a Senate seat. He said that he’s not going to run. Duncan added that he intends to focus on his current position, and also rebuilding the Republican party to “refocus GOP 2.0.”