Gonzaga’s bid for perfection begins with No. 1 overall seed

Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in its bid to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years. The Bulldogs are in the West Region and will open against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State. Gonzaga has an opportunity to match the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated. If it gets past the opener in Indianapolis, Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri. The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.