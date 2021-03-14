UPDATE: Missing teens found in Ohio

UPDATE 7:40 pm: The two teen girls have been located, with three teen boys who went missing from Monroe County at the same time in London, Ohio.

Savannah Champion (left) and Raeann (Jaycee) Atkins. Monroe County Sheriff's Dept. noted that Raeann's hair is shorter now

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has reported that two teen girls are missing from the area.

Savannah Champion and Raeann (Jaycee) Atkins are both 15 years old. This news comes just hours after three teenaged boys were reported missing from Monroe County.

The car that Savannah and Raeann were traveling in was found wrecked on I-77 in Raleigh County.

The two girls are known to be in relationships with two of the missing boys, but it is undetermined at this time if the cases are connected.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Department asks for anyone with information about the teens whereabouts call the Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911.

