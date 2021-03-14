More than 100 people fleeing Myanmar enter Indian village

GAUHATI, India (AP) — An Indian village leader says more than 100 people fleeing Myanmar have entered a small village in the country’s northeast, adding to scores who had already arrived since last month’s military coup in the neighboring Southeast Asian nation. Ramliana, president of the Farkawn Village Council, said Sunday that a total of 116 Myanmar nationals crossed the Tiau River and reached the village in Mizoram state through a stretch where India’s paramilitary Assam Rifles personnel were not present. Ramliana uses one name. There was no immediate comment by state or federal government officials.