Myth: Farmers are the reason for daylight savings time

(WVVA) - A common myth that always arises with daylight savings time is that it was established to help farmers, however, that is not actually the case.

Proposed in 1895 by Entomologist and Astronomer George Hudson, the extra hours of daylight gave Hudson time to collect insects in the evening.

Daylight savings time did not begin in the United States until 1918. More daylight hours does add an advantage to farmers. It gives them more hours of daylight in the evening to work with their animals and their crops.

It also gives those crops more time to grow, but the time change does bring some disadvantages to farmers according to Tazewell County Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent John Blankenship.

"When the time changes it is actually a disruption to a farmer because they have to change the time that they are doing things. For example, in dairy farms, when they are milking cows. Those cows are ready to be milked at a particular time. When the time changes they have to continue milking at the time which is actually an hour earlier or an hour later." John Blankenship, Tazewell County Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent

Blankenship added that most farmers in Tazewell County are part-time farmers. So the extra hours of daylight gives them more time to get work done after they get off of their other jobs.