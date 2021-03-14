SpaceX rocket launch seen from the two Virginias

(WVVA) - If you were up early this morning, you might have seen a bright illuminate projectile in the night sky.

No it was not a comet or a UFO, it was actually the SpaceX rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday morning.





Above you can see a pictures from a video that was sent in from WVVA viewer Rob Thomure, who saw the rocket from Lerona, WV. We spoke with Thomure about his experience.

"I just happened to glance up and I kept seeing something bright that looked like it was coming directly at me. Then it kind of went sideways and when it went sideways, it was this beautiful huge cloud that this thing was putting out. Of course at the time i didn't realize what it was. Is that a spaceship or something falling from space and just burning up, that's what it looked like." Rob Thomure - Lerona, WV

Due to the curvature of the Earth, the launch was able to be seen for hundreds of miles. Launches just before sunrise usually provide an amazing sight, as the vapor trail is illuminated by the sun, which is just below the horizon.