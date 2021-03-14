Trial set to begin in alleged sex abuse of 2-year-old boy

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A long-delayed trial is set to begin for a Virginia man accused of sexually abusing and making child pornography of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. The Roanoke Times reports that 27-year-old McKenzie Kyle Hellman, of Christiansburg, is scheduled to go on trial Monday in Montgomery Country Circuit Court. Hellman is also facing charges of second-degree murder in the boy’s death, and child abuse. Those counts have been separated from the sex charges and will be considered at a separate proceeding later. Hellman and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Thomas, also 27, were arrested after the January 2019 death of Steven Dale Meek II, who was Thomas’ son.