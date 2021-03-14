Volunteers gather for spring cleanup at Glenwood Recreational Park

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The Mercer County Litter Control staff, Glenwood Recreational Park officials and several others worked with trash bags, gloves and grabbers to clean up multiple areas of the park early Saturday.

The clean up included the roadside and floodplain areas of the recreational facility.

Saturday's seasonable weather provided excellent conditions for the clean up. WVVA spoke with lead officials and even kids, who say that this clean up was about more than just picking up trash.

They say it is about putting a "positive light" on the county for residents and out-of-state visitors.

"We want them to see that we are out here doing good things, we are trying to take care of the community and give them a place where they can have recreational and relaxing times and just to keep it clean and keep a positive face on." Kevin Dials, Superintendent of Glenwood Recreational Park

"It's fun and it is a good thing to do (as) it helps other people and other animals that live at the park." Connor Dials, Kid Volunteer

For more information on how you can get involved on these spring cleanups around Mercer County and join in on the 'Keep Mercer Clean Campaign', click here.