With sports paused, life altered, athletes make do, make new

The COVID-19 outbreak that upended the world sure altered a lot of sports. The major leagues managed to make a season out of the pandemic. Lower-profile sports didn’t have the same privilege. As competitions across the country were paused or canceled, athletes with life trajectories altered found ways to make the best of the stunning situation. Minnesota State’s hockey team had a championship chase halted last year. Parker Tuomie is one of seven seniors on that squad now cheering from afar. He’s playing professionally in his native Germany. When the Tokyo Games were postponed, U.S. Olympic marathon trials champion Aliphine Tuliamuk decided with her fiance last year to have a baby instead of waiting.