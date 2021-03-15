Boomer couple arrested on child neglect charges

Tiffany Angel (left) and Stephen Coiner

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A couple in Boomer is facing child neglect allegations after their 2-year-old child was found walking in the middle of Route 60.

A Fayette County deputy responded and notified CPS. The parents were located after a door to door search.

Stephen Coiner and Tiffany Angel were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Coiner and Angel were unaware the child was missing and did not display much concern. Coiner allegedly dismissed the situation as "no big deal."

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.