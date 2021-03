UPDATE 11:25 PM - All lanes of 460 are back open.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Rt. 460 Westbound in Bluefield is shut down after a multiple-vehicle crash.

It happened in the area of the Cumberland Road intersection.

Dispatchers say there are currently no reports of injuries, but first responders are still at the scene.

The call came in around 10:30 AM Monday.

This story is developing and WVVA has a crew at the scene.