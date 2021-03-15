Afghan ministry tried to shift blame over girls singing ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s education ministry denies it was behind a recent memo that banned girls 12 years old and older from singing in public. Instead, it’s blaming the ministry’s Kabul department and its local chief. The memo had gone out to all school districts in Kabul, the Afghan capital. It stated that girls older than 12 cannot perform in any public event and that singing at such events is strictly forbidden. It went on to say that only female teachers can teach music to girls older than 12. The memo triggered an outcry from activists and prompted a social media campaign known as #IAmMySong.