Barbara Rickles, widow of comedian Don Rickles, dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Rickles, the widow of Don Rickles and a fictionalized target of his comic insults, died on what would have been their 56th wedding anniversary. Her death was confirmed by spokesman Paul Shefrin, who said she died Sunday at 84. Don Rickles cracked jokes about her constantly, but by many accounts, the Rickles had one of the happiest marriages in show business, right up to his death in 2017. She would help produce the Emmy-winning documentary “Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project,” which came out in 2007, and the 2020 release “Don Rickles Live In Concert.”