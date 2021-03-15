Bulldogs presented James C. Ramey Sr. Cup

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, Tazewell defeated Rival Richlands on the gridiron for the first time since 2003.

In addition, for the first time since its creation in 2014, the Bulldogs were presented with the James C. Ramey Sr. Cup -- and it's not surprising that head coach J'Me Harris and his guys hope they get to keep it a while longer.

"I hope to keep the streak going -- come out next year with just the same intensity and just keep working hard," junior Mike Jones said.

"[The players] really bought into the plan and so, it's just a great opportunity for them and teaching the younger guys," Harris said. "Maybe this will build something big for us in the future. But, we always just gotta keep working hard and sticking to the plan."

Tazewell (2-1) will travel next to Lebanon on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.