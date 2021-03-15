Cities, groups aim to stop Ohio’s push for early census data

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups sued the U.S. Census Bureau last year to stop it from ending the 2020 census early out of fear it would undercount minority communities. Now, that coalition is attempting to block Ohio from trying to force the bureau into releasing data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts earlier than planned. The coalition over the weekend asked a judge to let it oppose a lawsuit Ohio filed last month. Ohio became the first state to challenge the bureau’s decision to release redistricting data by Sept. 30 instead of March 31.