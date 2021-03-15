Cold rain & light ice remain possible for some tonight; warming back up into Tuesday

A frontal system continuing to make its way through our region will bring on and off continued rain showers, along with some occasional snow and ice at high spots (mainly northeast of I-77 and north of the I-64 corridor).

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties tonight-early Tuesday AM for a glaze to up to .10" of ice, mainly across elevated surfaces.

Be careful, slick spots will be possible late tonight, especially along bridges and overpasses. A trace to up an inch of snow will also be possible at higher elevations, mainly above 3,500 ft across Westerm Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

The rest of us will see cold rain showers and areas of fog. Lows overnight will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will bring gradually drying and warming conditions as winds turn more out of the south tomorrow. Highs should top off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We look to remain mild through midweek, but unsettled. Highs will stay around the 60 degree mark Wednesday, and we'll see mixture of sun and clouds. Another frontal system will head toward the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday evening, which could bring showers, thunderstorms, and even a few severe/stronger storms to our area Wednesday night-Thursday.

