Court: Defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has opened a door for taxpayer funds to help cover the legal defense of a man awaiting trial for the 2005 slaying of a teacher whose disappearance long remained a mystery. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday that private defense attorneys for Ryan Duke may seek to contract with a state agency to receive funding for expert witnesses. Duke is charged with murder in the killing of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead. The court’s ruling overturns a decision by the trial judge, who found Duke forfeited any right to state funding when he chose private attorneys willing to defend him for free. The state Supreme Court stopped short of deciding whether Duke has a constitutional right to state funds.