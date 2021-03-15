DC government allows 5K fans per game for 1st Nats homestand

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city government is giving the Washington Nationals the go-ahead to have 5,000 spectators at their home games this season. The Nationals were one of the few Major League Baseball teams that didn’t already have permission to allow fans. Washington will host the New York Mets on April 1 at night to begin the season. That is the beginning of a three-game series. That will be followed by another three games at Nationals Park against the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals will begin talks this week with city officials about increasing the number of fans permitted to attend games.