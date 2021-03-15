Delta flying larger aircraft out of Yeager Airport in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Yeager Airport in West Virginia says Delta Air Lines is flying larger aircraft out of Charleston. The airport says the Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft will be used on flights to and from the Atlanta hub and Charleston. Delta had previously flown CRJ-200s. The larger regional jet has 76 seats with additional first-class and Comfort+ seating. The airport says American Airlines will also occasionally be using aircraft with additional seating at Yeager.