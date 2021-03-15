Democrats’ 2018 Trump Country hero faces hard political path

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Barely a year into Donald Trump’s presidency, Democrats were desperate to show they could reconnect with the white, working-class voters who had turned against them. By eking out victory in a congressional district stretching across western Pennsylvania’s steel and coal country, Conor Lamb gave the party hope. But three years later, Lamb’s political future is surprisingly murky. His district may all but disappear — or become more hostile — in redistricting before the next election. He also has said he’ll consider running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022. But the field isn’t clearing for him. Instead, a racially and ideologically diverse lineup of candidates is preparing to run.