Fashionable Grammys: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles’ boas

NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto-inspired look zipped all the way down as the stars offered up fashion live and in person at the Grammys. Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver Louis Vuitton gown Sunday night. DaBaby brightened up the pared-down red carpet in a bright mustard and green floral suit. Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja Cat’s look included cat-claw zips on each arm. DaBaby, his mom, Linda, by his side in red, rocked Dolce & Gabbana. Due to pandemic precautions, the “red carpet” was not the usual mass of cameras and TV crews. A select few outlets were permitted on site to conduct live interviews a safe distance apart.