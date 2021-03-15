Estonia’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she will self-quarantine until she has recovered from the virus. The 43-year-old Kallas, who became the Baltic nation’s first female head of government in January, said late Monday she was feeling well apart from a small fever and hasn’t developed any other symptoms. Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million people, has seen a substantially worsened coronavirus situation in the past few weeks and the country’s health care system and hospitals are having increasing problems in accommodating COVID-19 patients with current resources.