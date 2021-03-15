EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are debating ways to persuade northern African countries to take back migrants denied entry into the 27-nation bloc. The EU is considering imposing restrictions on access to European visas for countries that fail to cooperate. Migrants arriving in Europe without authorization routinely lose or destroy their identify documents, or use fake papers, making it hard to work out where they came from and send them home. Some countries simply refuse to recognize their nationals. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says “we have to put together incentives in order to make third countries accept the people who have to go back.” Borrell was chairing a meeting of EU foreign and interior ministers on Monday.