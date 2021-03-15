EXPLAINER: Myanmar using martial law to ‘legitimize’ tactics

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has imposed martial law in parts of the country’s biggest city, a day after at least 38 people were killed in the bloodiest crackdown yet on resistance to last month’s military coup. Martial law basically supersedes all other law, allowing the military total authority over the specified area, including administrative, judicial and law enforcement functions. The imposition of martial law in six townships in Yangon in legal terms legitimizes actions that the military had already been taking to suppress the protests. The immediate trigger appeared to be escalating violence.