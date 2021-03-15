Georgia Tech honors Fauci with annual social courage prize

ATLANTA (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has accepted an award that honors his courage in leading Americans through an exceptionally partisan pandemic. The leading infectious disease expert appeared via video call during the Monday afternoon ceremony hosted by the Georgia Institute of Technology. He ​called the outbreak the most polarizing public health crisis he’s yet endured. The school’s annual Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage recognizes those who stick to their morals despite risk to their personal and professional lives. Fauci’s public disagreements with then-President Donald Trump sparked threats and vitriol. But Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera says Fauci stuck to the science and told the truth even when inconvenient.