Greeks fly kites for Clean Monday holiday despite pandemic

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Colorful kites danced above the hilltops and seafront promenades of Athens on Clean Monday as Greeks turned out to celebrate the Eastern Christian holiday in their traditional fashion. The country remains in pandemic lockdown, with most retail businesses shut and people allowed out of their homes only for essential purposes. But street vendors pulled out colorful displays of kites over the weekend, and on Monday many families came out to fly them while wearing masks and minding social distancing guidelines. Clean Monday marks the transition from Carnival to the beginning of Lent. Kites have been an essential part of celebrations for over a century.