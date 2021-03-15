Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Around 1,000 demonstrators have broken a ban on public gatherings in Hungary’s capital to demand an end to the country’s lockdown restrictions. The demonstration was organized by a far-right party called Our Homeland Movement. The party’s leaders argued that lockdown measures are leading to the destruction of Hungary’s economy as they demanded an end to the restrictions. The illegal demonstration came as a powerful surge of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps Hungary. Last week, the average number of new cases and those being treated in hospitals shattered previous records set in December. Hungary now has the 7th worst death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.