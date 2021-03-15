In early foreign policy tests, Biden takes on world as it is

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden in his early days in office has vowed a dramatic reordering of U.S. foreign policy from his predecessor. Yet on some of the most difficult issues, Biden has shown a preference for using the scalpel over the sledgehammer as he implements his own agenda and tries to move away from Trumpism. The early preference for caution and incrementalism comes as Biden has repeatedly declared that “America is back.” But Biden has demonstrated, as many of his predecessors have experienced, that a push away from the previous commander-in-chief’s policies is easier said than done.