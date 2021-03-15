Libya interim gov’t sworn in, replaces rival administrations

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya has sworn in an interim government to replace the country’s two rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk on Monday. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has in recent years been split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.