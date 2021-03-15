Lin Emery, sculptor of movement, nature, dies at 94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans-based artist whose delicately balanced moving sculptures can be seen worldwide has died. Lin Emery died Thursday at the age of 94. Emery’s career began when she was 23 and wandered into a Paris studio on a whim and asked about lessons. She found a lasting passion. Her work conveyed the movement of nature, and she often used silver, metallic materials that mirrored the nature around the sculpture. She worked into her 90s on commissions at her studio. Her works can be seen across New Orleans as well as cities around the world.