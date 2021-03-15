Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

11:22 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 57, St. Marys 42

Clay County 65, Buffalo 57

Clay-Battelle 75, Hundred 28

Hedgesville 32, Hampshire 31

Huntington 63, Parkersburg South 57

James Monroe 71, Greater Beckley Christian 44

Liberty Raleigh 60, Van 39

Linsly 78, John Marshall 46

Magnolia 69, Wirt County 33

Midland Trail 61, Richwood 50

Morgantown 82, Buckhannon-Upshur 64

Oak Glen 57, Trinity 47

Pendleton County 65, East Hardy 44

Point Pleasant 68, Sissonville 65

Ravenswood 65, Saint Joseph Central 41

St. Marys 65, Magnolia 51, OT

Tyler Consolidated 80, Doddridge County 47

University 62, Spring Mills 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 59, Roane County 43

Doddridge County 54, Clay-Battelle 41

Fairmont Senior 70, Wheeling Park 61

George Washington 65, Winfield 30

Gilmer County 75, Tucker County 66

Hampshire 40, Keyser 39

Hundred 39, Notre Dame 26

Huntington 70, Princeton 31

Linsly 67, Oak Glen 38

Logan 58, Herbert Hoover 43

Morgantown 52, South Charleston 38

Nitro 72, Chapmanville 43

Parkersburg Catholic 48, Wahama 13

Parkersburg South 66, Hurricane 20

PikeView 57, Bluefield 43

Ravenswood 58, Ripley 51

Ritchie County 42, Calhoun County 35

River View 75, Mount View 32

Robert C. Byrd 60, Philip Barbour 49

St. Marys 65, Magnolia 51

Webster County 77, Richwood 41

Westside 73, Liberty Raleigh 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

