Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 57, St. Marys 42
Clay County 65, Buffalo 57
Clay-Battelle 75, Hundred 28
Hedgesville 32, Hampshire 31
Huntington 63, Parkersburg South 57
James Monroe 71, Greater Beckley Christian 44
Liberty Raleigh 60, Van 39
Linsly 78, John Marshall 46
Magnolia 69, Wirt County 33
Midland Trail 61, Richwood 50
Morgantown 82, Buckhannon-Upshur 64
Oak Glen 57, Trinity 47
Pendleton County 65, East Hardy 44
Point Pleasant 68, Sissonville 65
Ravenswood 65, Saint Joseph Central 41
St. Marys 65, Magnolia 51, OT
Tyler Consolidated 80, Doddridge County 47
University 62, Spring Mills 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 59, Roane County 43
Doddridge County 54, Clay-Battelle 41
Fairmont Senior 70, Wheeling Park 61
George Washington 65, Winfield 30
Gilmer County 75, Tucker County 66
Hampshire 40, Keyser 39
Hundred 39, Notre Dame 26
Huntington 70, Princeton 31
Linsly 67, Oak Glen 38
Logan 58, Herbert Hoover 43
Morgantown 52, South Charleston 38
Nitro 72, Chapmanville 43
Parkersburg Catholic 48, Wahama 13
Parkersburg South 66, Hurricane 20
PikeView 57, Bluefield 43
Ravenswood 58, Ripley 51
Ritchie County 42, Calhoun County 35
River View 75, Mount View 32
Robert C. Byrd 60, Philip Barbour 49
St. Marys 65, Magnolia 51
Webster County 77, Richwood 41
Westside 73, Liberty Raleigh 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/